LONDON Oct 12 AEA Investors, a U.S.-based
private equity group, has tabled an offer for Asco Group, the
fast-growing oil and gas logistics business, the Financial
Times reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper cited three people familiar with the
situation as saying AEA is among a handful of private equity
bidders that have submitted second-round offers for Asco.
The sources cited in the article said Cinven [CINV.UL],
Doughty Hanson, Advent International and Montagu Private Equity
are the other interested bidders for Asco.
Most, if not all, offers value the company at about 275
million pounds ($428 million) in what is being described as a
very tight bidding race, according to the FT.
Former BP (BP.L) Chief Executive Tony Hayward is an advisor
to AEA, which has $3.6 billion in mid-market private equity
assets under management.
Asco, which provides logistics services for the oil and gas
sector, is seeking fresh capital in order to enter the next
phase of its rapid international expansion. [ID:nL5E7L33PO]
($1 = 0.640 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Richard Chang)