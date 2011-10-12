LONDON Oct 12 AEA Investors, a U.S.-based private equity group, has tabled an offer for Asco Group, the fast-growing oil and gas logistics business, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper cited three people familiar with the situation as saying AEA is among a handful of private equity bidders that have submitted second-round offers for Asco.

The sources cited in the article said Cinven [CINV.UL], Doughty Hanson, Advent International and Montagu Private Equity are the other interested bidders for Asco.

Most, if not all, offers value the company at about 275 million pounds ($428 million) in what is being described as a very tight bidding race, according to the FT.

Former BP (BP.L) Chief Executive Tony Hayward is an advisor to AEA, which has $3.6 billion in mid-market private equity assets under management.

Asco, which provides logistics services for the oil and gas sector, is seeking fresh capital in order to enter the next phase of its rapid international expansion. [ID:nL5E7L33PO]

($1 = 0.640 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Richard Chang)