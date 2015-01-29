Jan 29 Ascom Holding AG :

* Increased group profit of approximately 39 million Swiss francs expected for FY 2014

* For the period 2016/2017, Ascom sets a goal of reaching average organic revenue growth of 5-10 pct while achieving an EBITDA margin in the range of 14-18 pct

* Generated revenues of 448.8 million Swiss francs ($493.02 million) in fiscal year 2014 (2013: 459.7 million Swiss francs)

* Sets target to reach organic revenue growth in its core business of 3-7 pct in 2015 while achieving an EBITDA margin in the range of 13-16 pct due to the additional investments

* In FY 2014 realized EBITDA of approximately 69 million Swiss francs(2013: 67.6 million Swiss francs) Source text: bit.ly/1JL2yb3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9103 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)