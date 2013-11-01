European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
ZURICH Nov 1 Shares in Ascom slid nearly 5 percent after major shareholder Zuercher Kantonalbank said it was offloading 26.86 percent of the company's share capital.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the price range for the stake placement had been set at 12.50-12.60 Swiss francs a share, below Thursday's closing price of 13.40 francs.
Based on the range, the sale is worth $133.4 million.
Zuercher Kantonalbank had held the shares since 2007 as a financial investment.
Brokerage Vontobel said: "We consider a price up to the mid-point as an interesting entry point for investors who believe in Ascom's mid-term targets." (Reporting by Katharina Bart, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.