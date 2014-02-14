BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
MILAN Feb 14 Investment fund Amber Capital bought part of an 8.7 percent stake in Italian gas distribution company Ascopiave that was sold by Blue Flame, two sources close to the situation said on Friday.
"Amber bought a significant stake," said one of the sources, meaning a holding of more than 2 percent. "Several investors have come in," the source said. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Francesca Landini)
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: