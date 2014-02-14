MILAN Feb 14 Investment fund Amber Capital bought part of an 8.7 percent stake in Italian gas distribution company Ascopiave that was sold by Blue Flame, two sources close to the situation said on Friday.

"Amber bought a significant stake," said one of the sources, meaning a holding of more than 2 percent. "Several investors have come in," the source said. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Francesca Landini)