REFILE-King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia -agency
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
MILAN Feb 14 Investment firm Blue Flame said on Friday it had sold its 8.7 percent stake in Italian gas distribution company Ascopiave.
The stake, offered to Italian and foreign institutional investors via an accelerated bookbuild, was sold at a price of 1.74 euros per share, a source close to the matter told Reuters, at a discount to the group's Thursday closing price of 1.96 euros.
Investment fund Amber Capital bought part of the stake, two sources close to the situation added. "Amber bought a significant stake," said one of the sources, referring to a holding of more than 2 percent. "Several investors have come in," the source said.
Blue Flame invested in the gas group in 2008 and gradually increased its stake to become Ascopiave's second-biggest shareholder, it said in a statement.
"Blue Flame expresses its satisfaction with the results of this investment and confirms its confidence in the growth prospects of Ascopiave," it said.
Ascopiave's shares fell as much as 7.6 percent to a five-week low and were down 4.16 percent at 1.89 euros by 0940 GMT, compared with a 0.95 percent rise in Milan's All-Share index. Ascopiave had no immediate comment.
Equita and Intermonte were acting as joint bookrunners in the deal, while Nextam Partners was the financial advisor. (Reporting by Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, Claudia Cristoferi and Valentina Za, writing by Agnieszka Flak. Editing by Jane Merriman)
DUBAI, March 18 At least 40 Somali refugees were killed off the coast of Yemen late on Thursday when a helicopter attacked the boat they were travelling in, the United Nations refugee agency said.
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.