KUALA LUMPUR Dec 23 The Ascott Ltd, the world's largest serviced residence owner-operator, has no plans of a listing of a real estate investment trust (REIT) in Malaysia, the company said on Friday, denying a newsreport published this week.

The News Straits Times reported on Wednesday that The Ascott Ltd might group its assets in Malaysia and float them on the local bourse.

"We would like to clarify that The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is not looking at listing a REIT in Malaysia," Jasmine Sim, Assistant Manager of Corporate Communications of the Ascott Limited said in a clarification by email.

Ascott currently has a worldwide real estate investment trust, Ascott Residence Trust (Ascott Reit), listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange with properties in 23 cities across 12 countries, she said.

"Ascott Reit has the right of first refusal to acquire Ascott's operating serviced residences in Pan-Asia and Europe and this includes our operating serviced residences in Malaysia," she said.