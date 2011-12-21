KUALA LUMPUR Dec 21 The Ascott Ltd, the
world's largest serviced residence owner-operator, may group its
assets in Malaysia and float them on the local bourse, The News
Straits Times reported on Wednesday.
It may also inject the assets into Ascott Residence Trust
(ART), a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed in
Singapore to expand the REIT to generate more income from
shareholders, a company official was quoted as saying.
"We are toying with several options now. We are still
looking at a REIT in Malaysia but the current market is not
conducive for us to launch one now," said Ascott regional
general manager for Singapore and Malaysia, Tan Boon Khai.
Singapore-based Ascott, the hospitality arm of CapitaLand
Ltd, is the largest international serviced residence
operator in Malaysia.
Over the next five years, Ascott will manage five more
properties for third parties, which are under construction, the
paper said.
"We were looking at a REIT in Malaysia a few years ago but
then crisis hit in 2009. We are bullish on the market but we
need to identify our assets. A REIT has to be worth over 1
billion ringgit ($314.62 million)," Tan said.
"Ascott is also expanding ART. If needed, we could also
inject the assets in Malaysia into the REIT. There is nothing on
the table yet," he said.
($1 = 3.1784 Malaysian ringgit)
