LONDON, April 7 Asda, the British arm of United
States retailer Wal-Mart, could create 12,000 jobs as it
expands in Britain over the next five years, it said on Monday.
The announcement was made by Doug McMillon, Walmart's
president and CEO, during a meeting with British Prime Minister
David Cameron at Asda's Clapham Junction store in south London.
He was speaking ahead of Wal-Mart's first ever board meeting
in the UK.
Asda, which is battling with J Sainsbury to be
Britain's No. 2 grocer by sales behind market leader Tesco
, already runs 577 stores in the country.
It plans to open more superstores, supermarkets, petrol
station stores and click-and-collect points, particularly in the
south of England where it is relatively under represented
compared to rivals.
Asda said in February it would invest 750 million pounds
($1.3 billion) in 2014 in store openings, extensions and
refurbishments.
($1 = 0.6020 British Pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Paul Sandle)