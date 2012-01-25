* Signs George franchise deal with Azadea for Middle East
* Signs deal with SandpiperCI for Channel Islands
LONDON Jan 25 Asda, the British arm of
U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores, said it had signed a
franchise deal with a Lebanon-based firm to take its George
budget clothing brand to the Middle East.
Britain's second biggest supermarket group behind Tesco
said on Wednesday the Azadea Group would open George
franchise stores in the Middle East.
Last year Asda announced plans to establish a small number
of pilot George stores overseas.
The George label currently accounts for around half of
Asda's general merchandise sales.
Last week Tesco announced a franchise deal with Fawaz
Abdulaziz Al Hokair & Co, the largest owner of shopping malls in
Saudi Arabia, as part of a drive to transform its F&F clothing
range into an international fashion brand.
Asda also said it had signed a franchise agreement with
SandpiperCI that will see George stores open in Jersey and
Guernsey.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)