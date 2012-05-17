* Q1 like-for-like sales, ex fuel and VAT, up 2.2 pct
* Q1 total sales up 7.1 pct
* Gross margin flat
By James Davey
LONDON, May 17 Asda, the British arm of U.S.
retailer Wal-Mart, said sales growth accelerated in its
first quarter and it won market share as a focus on low prices
and a revamped own-brand range appealed to cash-strapped
shoppers.
Britain's second-biggest supermarket chain behind Tesco
said on Thursday sales at shops open over a year,
excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, rose 2.2 percent in the 12
weeks to March 31.
That followed a rise of 1 percent in the 14 weeks to Jan. 7,
which Asda reported as its fourth quarter period.
"Customers really valued our price leadership, the ongoing
improvements in quality and our commitment to warm and friendly
service," Chief Executive Andy Clarke said.
Recent industry data has shown Asda growing sales faster
than all of its main UK rivals and achieving a record market
share of just under 18 percent.
Many of Britain's retailers are struggling as
shoppers' grapple with higher prices, muted wage growth and
government austerity measures, and worry about job security, a
shaky housing market and fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.
A survey last week showed UK retail sales posted their
biggest fall in more than a year in April, while cards and gifts
chain Clinton Cards entered administration, a form of
protection from creditors.
Grocers have fared better than most stores thanks to their
focus on low prices. But supermarkets have also seen sales
growth slow sharply from a few years ago, with Tesco issuing a
shock profit warning in January.
Earlier this month industry No.3 Sainsbury reported
year profit at the top end of forecasts, while No. 4 Wm Morrison
Supermarkets posted a 1 percent fall in first-quarter
underlying sales.
Asda's total sales grew 7.1 percent, while operating income
grew faster than sales, excluding fuel.
Gross profit rate (margin) was flat year-on-year, while
costs as a percentage of sales grew slower than sales. Customer
traffic rose 2.9 percent, with average basket size up 2.1
percent. Online sales jumped 19.2 percent.
Asda, which trades from 544 stores, lagged Britain's grocery
market in 2010 but fought back in 2011, helped by its purchase
of smaller format Netto stores and a re-launch of its own-brand
food range.
It has also benefited from its "price guarantee" which
offers to refund customers the difference, via a voucher, if an
online price comparison website does not show their shopping was
at least 10 percent cheaper than at a rival.
Parent Wal-Mart posted a better-than-expected quarterly
profit on Thursday.
