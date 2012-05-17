* Q1 like-for-like sales, ex fuel and VAT, up 2.2 pct
* Gross margin flat
* Finance director says "market has gone coupon crazy"
* Says macro situation "could go either way"
By James Davey
LONDON, May 17 Asda, the British arm of U.S.
retailer Wal-Mart, said sales growth accelerated in its
first quarter and it won market share from "coupon crazy"
rivals, as a focus on low prices and revamped fresh food lines
chimed with cash-strapped shoppers.
Britain's second-biggest supermarket chain behind Tesco
said on Thursday sales at shops open over a year,
excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, rose 2.2 percent in the 12
weeks to March 31.
That followed a rise of 1 percent in the 14 weeks to Jan. 7,
which Asda reported as its fourth quarter period.
"It's not that complicated, it's down to delivering our
simple strategy of real value," Finance Director Rob McWilliam
told Reuters, pointing to the "Asda Price Guarantee" and new
additions to its "Butcher's Selection" and "Extra Special"
ranges.
Recent industry data has shown Asda growing sales faster
than all of its main UK rivals and achieving its best ever
market share of just under 18 percent.
Tesco has stepped up promotions and vouchers following a
shock profit warning in January.
Industry No. 3 Sainsbury has largely followed suit
but No. 4 Wm Morrison Supermarkets has said it will not
go down that route.
"I think the market has gone coupon crazy," said McWilliam.
"From our perspective, it enables us to really play to our
strengths and show our point of difference which is pricing."
He said Asda had only done one coupon-related activity in
recent months - 5 pounds ($8) off a 40 pounds shop - a deal that
was aimed at promoting its price guarantee website.
Many of Britain's retailers are struggling as
shoppers' grapple with higher prices, muted wage growth and
government austerity measures, and worry about job security, a
shaky housing market and fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.
A survey last week showed UK retail sales posted their
biggest fall in more than a year in April.
"The macro situation really could go either way," said
McWilliam. "We need customers to have some cash in their pockets
and the confidence to spend it. I think the summer events
(Jubilee, Euro 2012 soccer and Olympics) will be key to whether
they have the confidence to spend it."
Earlier this month Sainsbury reported year profit at the top
end of forecasts, while Morrisons posted a 1 percent fall in
first-quarter underlying sales.
Asda's total sales grew 7.1 percent, while operating income
grew faster than sales, excluding fuel.
Gross profit rate (margin) was flat year-on-year, while
costs as a percentage of sales grew slower than sales. Customer
traffic rose 2.9 percent, with average basket size up 2.1
percent. Online sales jumped 19.2 percent.
Asda, which trades from 544 stores, lagged Britain's grocery
market in 2010 but fought back in 2011, helped by its purchase
of smaller format Netto stores and a re-launch of its own-brand
food range.
It has also benefited from its price guarantee which offers
to refund customers the difference, via a voucher, if an online
price comparison website does not show their shopping was at
least 10 percent cheaper than at a rival.
Analysts at Conlumino said while Asda was currently clearly
benefiting from a focus on value, longer term its relentless
focus on price might not prove so advantageous.
"It's somewhat one dimensional approach has caused it
problems in the past, and as the economy recovers it might well
find itself losing shoppers that feel they can get better
quality elsewhere," they said.
Parent Wal-Mart posted a better-than-expected quarterly
profit on Thursday.
($1 = 0.6282 British pounds)
