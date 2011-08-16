(Adds detail, background, Sainsbury launch)
* Q1 underlying sales up 0.5 pct excluding fuel, VAT
* Says 250,000 customers checking prices each week
LONDON, Aug 16 Asda, the British arm of U.S.
retailer Wal-Mart , said sales growth accelerated in the
second quarter as its online price guarantee, which undercuts
rivals by 10 percent, proved popular with cash-strapped
consumers.
Britain's second-biggest supermarket chain behind Tesco
said sales at shops open over a year rose by 50 basis
points excluding fuel and VAT sales tax in the three months to
June 30, compared with a 0.1 percent rise the quarter before.
"Asda continues to gain recognition for saving people money
every day, supported by the 10 percent online price guarantee,
and now more than 250,000 baskets are being checked online by
customers each week," the company said.
The scheme allows shoppers to use a price comparison website
to check their overall spending against competitors. If Asda is
not 10 percent cheaper than its largest rivals, customers can
print out a voucher to recoup the money on future purchases.
Asda lagged sales growth at most of its main rivals in 2010,
but has fought back in recent months, boosted by a 100 million
pound ($164 million) relaunch of its own-brand groceries.
Figures published by market research company Kantar
Worldpanel on Tuesday showed shoppers migrating to lower priced
stores and trading down to cheaper goods.
Britain's retailers have struggled as shoppers grapple with
higher prices and austerity measures but retail sales grew at
their fastest annual pace since April last month, helped by
greater discounting.
Tesco in June reported a second consecutive fall in
quarterly UK sales and missed forecasts, while rival supermarket
J Sainsbury reported a pick-up in sales growth but
warned of tough times ahead.
On Tuesday, Sainsbury said it was launching a trial of its
own price match scheme, which will match branded groceries with
Asda and Tesco at the till, with customers receiving an instant
coupon should the Sainsbury goods be dearer.
($1 = 0.610 British Pounds)
