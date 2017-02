LONDON May 17 Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart, said sales growth accelerated in its first quarter as it won market share from rivals.

Britain's second-biggest supermarket chain behind Tesco said on Thursday sales at shops open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, rose 2.2 percent in the 12 weeks to March 31.

That followed a rise of 1 percent in the 14 weeks to Jan. 7, which Asda reported as its fourth quarter period.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Adveith Nair)