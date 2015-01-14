LONDON Jan 14 Andy Clarke, head of Wal-Mart
Stores Inc's British supermarket arm Asda, has rejigged
management to help position the company ahead of what he expects
to be one of the toughest-ever years for retailers in Britain.
Clarke, chief executive since 2010, said on Wednesday he had
promoted Barry Williams to chief customer officer, while Andrew
Moore would take up Williams' position of chief merchandising
officer in addition to his responsibilities for its George and
GM brands.
"I want stability at the top of the organisation through
fewer, bigger leadership roles which will speed up
decision-making in this highly competitive market," Clarke said
in a statement.
Britain's big four grocers, including Tesco,
Sainsbury and Morrison as well as Asda, have
lost customers to German discounters Aldi and Lidl
as well as to the more upmarket Waitrose chain and
are locked in a battle for market share.
Having lost out to rivals over Christmas, Morrison axed its
chief executive Dalton Philips this week, emphasising the sector
turmoil.
Asda, which trails market leader Tesco by annual sales and
vies with Sainsbury to be Britain's second-largest grocer, in
November said sales at stores open more than a year, excluding
petrol, fell 1.6 percent in the 13 weeks to Sept. 30, its fiscal
third quarter.
It is due to update investors on its trading in February.
