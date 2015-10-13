LONDON Oct 13 Supermarket Asda, the
British arm of Wal-Mart, said on Tuesday it had
appointed Roger Burnley, currently the retail and operations
director of rival Sainsbury's, to be its new chief
operating officer.
Because he is employed by a direct competitor, Asda said it
will be some time next year before Burnley joins Asda, where he
will report to Chief Executive Andy Clarke.
Sainsbury's said in a statement Burnley had left the grocer
with immediate effect.
Burnley previously worked for Asda between 1996 and 2002. He
has also worked for Matalan.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)