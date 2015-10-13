LONDON Oct 13 Supermarket Asda, the British arm of Wal-Mart, said on Tuesday it had appointed Roger Burnley, currently the retail and operations director of rival Sainsbury's, to be its new chief operating officer.

Because he is employed by a direct competitor, Asda said it will be some time next year before Burnley joins Asda, where he will report to Chief Executive Andy Clarke.

Sainsbury's said in a statement Burnley had left the grocer with immediate effect.

Burnley previously worked for Asda between 1996 and 2002. He has also worked for Matalan.

