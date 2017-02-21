GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip with tech, energy; dollar hits 2-week highs
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
LONDON Feb 21 Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, reported on Tuesday a tenth straight quarter of falling underlying sales, though the rate of decline did ease significantly.
The UK's third largest grocer, which brought in a new chief executive last July in an attempt to revive its fortunes, said sales at stores open over a year fell 2.9 percent in the three months to Dec. 31, its fiscal fourth quarter.
That compared to analysts' forecasts of a fall of 2-3 percent and declines of 5.8 percent and 7.5 percent in the previous two quarters respectively.
Asda said it was encouraged by signs of improvement in the business. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
June 15 Facebook Inc on Thursday offered additional insight on its efforts to remove terrorism content, a response to political pressure in Europe to militant groups using the social network for propaganda and recruiting.
* Dollar gains as Fed points the way to trimming bond portfolio * Report of Trump probe spurs some safe haven buying * Silver hits weakest in nearly four weeks, platinum at month low (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Eric Onstad NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 Gold fell to a three-week low on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar as investors began to assess the potential for another U.S. rate hike later in th