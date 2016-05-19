LONDON May 19 Supermarket chain Asda, the
British arm of Wal-Mart, reported a seventh straight
quarter of declining underlying sales on Thursday, hurt by
industry deflation and fierce competition.
Asda said sales at stores open over a year fell 5.7 percent
in the 13 weeks to March 30, its fiscal first quarter.
That compares to a slump of 5.8 percent in the fourth
quarter of Asda's 2015 financial year.
"The UK continues to struggle, due primarily to fierce
competition," said Walmart's Chief Financial Officer Brett
Biggs.
"Improvements in price and product availability throughout
the quarter were not enough to overcome traffic and food volume
declines in our large format stores."
(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Costas Pitas)