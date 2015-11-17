LONDON Nov 17 Sales at food retailer Asda fell
for a fifth straight quarter, the company said on Tuesday,
confirming it as the worst performer of Britain's big four
grocers, which are being hurt by a price war triggered by the
rise of discounters.
Asda, owned by Wal-Mart, said sales at stores open
over a year fell 4.5 percent in the 13 weeks to Sept. 30, its
fiscal third quarter.
That compares with a drop in the second quarter of 4.7
percent, the worst performance in Asda's 50-year history and one
which Asda chief executive Andy Clarke described as the firm's
"nadir."
