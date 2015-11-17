LONDON Nov 17 Sales at food retailer Asda fell for a fifth straight quarter, the company said on Tuesday, confirming it as the worst performer of Britain's big four grocers, which are being hurt by a price war triggered by the rise of discounters.

Asda, owned by Wal-Mart, said sales at stores open over a year fell 4.5 percent in the 13 weeks to Sept. 30, its fiscal third quarter.

That compares with a drop in the second quarter of 4.7 percent, the worst performance in Asda's 50-year history and one which Asda chief executive Andy Clarke described as the firm's "nadir." (Reporting by James Davey. Editing by Jane Merriman)