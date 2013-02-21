LONDON Feb 21 Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart, said underlying sales growth had slowed in the fourth quarter of its financial year.

Britain's second-biggest supermarket chain behind Tesco said on Thursday sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, was up 0.1 percent in the 14 weeks to Jan. 5, its fiscal fourth quarter.

That followed a third quarter rise of 0.3 percent.