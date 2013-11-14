UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Nov 14 Supermarket Asda, the British arm of United States retailer Wal-Mart, said it would invest 1 billion pounds ($1.60 billion) in lower prices over the next five years.
The firm also said on Thursday its sales growth had slowed a touch in its third quarter.
Asda, which trails market leader Tesco by annual sales and is battling to be Britain's No. 2 grocer with J Sainsbury, said sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, rose 0.3 percent in the 13 weeks to Oct. 4.
That compares to a second quarter rise of 0.7 percent.
In addition to the investment in prices Asda said it would invest 250 million pounds in product quality, style and design.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources