BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $5.5 mln
* CEO James J. Volker's 2016 total compensation was $5.5 million versus $9 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2mMY2Da) Further company coverage:
Nov 7 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc
* Says Oct sales at T$26.5 billion (866.01 million US dollar)
