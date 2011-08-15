TAIPEI Aug 15 ASE , the world's No. 1 chip packaging and testing firm, said on Monday that it plans to buy back up to 34 million of its own shares to help protect shareholder rights.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc would buy shares at T$20-T$45 per share in the two months to Oct. 15, according to a company statement. The shares closed up 4.8 percent before the announcement, beating the main index's 2.39 perent gain.

ASE joined smartphone maker HTC and Cathay Fianncial, Taiwan's top finanical holding firm, in announcing the share buyback plan to help shore up investor confidence amid the turmoil of the debt problems of the U.S. and the eurozone. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Ken Wills)