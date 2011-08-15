BRIEF-Locondo announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 7
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 7, under the symbol "3558"
TAIPEI Aug 15 ASE , the world's No. 1 chip packaging and testing firm, said on Monday that it plans to buy back up to 34 million of its own shares to help protect shareholder rights.
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc would buy shares at T$20-T$45 per share in the two months to Oct. 15, according to a company statement. The shares closed up 4.8 percent before the announcement, beating the main index's 2.39 perent gain.
ASE joined smartphone maker HTC and Cathay Fianncial, Taiwan's top finanical holding firm, in announcing the share buyback plan to help shore up investor confidence amid the turmoil of the debt problems of the U.S. and the eurozone. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 7, under the symbol "3558"
(Adds detail, table) LONDON, Feb 7 German-owned Aldi has overtaken the Co-operative to become Britain's fifth biggest supermarket group, industry data showed on Tuesday, highlighting the rapid growth of the discount chain. Aldi's sales rose 12.4 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to Jan. 29, taking its market share to 6.2 percent, ahead of the Co-op's 6.0 percent, market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said. Aldi and German budget rival Lidl have in recent years won sha
* Said on Monday that it decided to revise strategic options in all areas of business to determine optimal variant of its development and strategy for 2016-2018