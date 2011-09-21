SHANGHAI, Sept 21 ASE , the world's No. 1 chip packaging and testing firm, said on Wednesday it will invest $3.7 billion over eight to 10 years to build a semiconductor packaging and testing facility in Shanghai.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back up to 30 million of its own shares to help protect shareholder rights, the third buy-back this year. (Reporting by David Lin and Melanie Lee; Editing by Jason Subler)