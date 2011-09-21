* ASE to make Shanghai investment over 8-10 yrs
* ASE expects $8.5 bln revenue from Shanghai plants
(Adds other details and share price)
SHANGHAI/TAIPEI, Sept 21 Taiwan's Advanced
Semiconductor Engineering Inc said on Wednesday that
it will invest $3.7 billion over 8-10 years to build a
semiconductor packaging and testing facility in Shanghai.
After the investment, ASE expects its two facilities in the
city to generate a combined $8.5 billion in revenue annually and
accommodate 50,000 employees.
"Consolidation in the packaging and testing market and
talent acquisition are the main reasons for ASE's expansion in
China," said the company in a statement.
ASE is the world's largest semiconductor packaging and
testing company, accounting for a 33.4 percent of the global
market in 2010, ahead of U.S. rival Amkor Technology Inc
, cross-town peer Siliconware Precision Industries Co
Ltd and Singapore's STATS ChipPAC Ltd .
ASE, whose clients include Qualcomm Inc , Broadcom
Corp and Infineon Technologies AG (IFXGn.DE), reported
a net profit of T$7.62 billion ($254.85 million) for the first
half, down 5 percent from a year earlier. Its sales, however,
were up 10 percent in the same period.
Semiconductor industry growth has been hampered by falling
demand amid a worsening macro-economic environment this year.
Technology research company Gartner said in a report on Tuesday
that semiconductor days of inventory (DOI) would plateau in the
third quarter at worrisome levels and the industry would begin
inventory correction in late 2011.
Gartner has twice made a downward revision of its revenue
growth forecast for the semiconductor industry this year. Its
latest forecast points to a 0.1 percent fall from last year,
compared with an earlier forecast of 5.1 percent rise.
By 0440 GMT, shares of ASE were up 0.7 percent after the
investment announcement, versus a 0.8 percent rise in the
broader market . Its shares have fallen 5.2 percent so
far this year.
On Tuesday, the company said it would buy back up to 30
million of its own shares to protect shareholder rights, its
third buy-back this year.
($1 = 29.900 Taiwan dollars)
