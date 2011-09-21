* ASE to make Shanghai investment over 8-10 yrs

SHANGHAI/TAIPEI, Sept 21 Taiwan's Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc said on Wednesday that it will invest $3.7 billion over 8-10 years to build a semiconductor packaging and testing facility in Shanghai.

After the investment, ASE expects its two facilities in the city to generate a combined $8.5 billion in revenue annually and accommodate 50,000 employees.

"Consolidation in the packaging and testing market and talent acquisition are the main reasons for ASE's expansion in China," said the company in a statement.

ASE is the world's largest semiconductor packaging and testing company, accounting for a 33.4 percent of the global market in 2010, ahead of U.S. rival Amkor Technology Inc , cross-town peer Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd and Singapore's STATS ChipPAC Ltd .

ASE, whose clients include Qualcomm Inc , Broadcom Corp and Infineon Technologies AG (IFXGn.DE), reported a net profit of T$7.62 billion ($254.85 million) for the first half, down 5 percent from a year earlier. Its sales, however, were up 10 percent in the same period.

Semiconductor industry growth has been hampered by falling demand amid a worsening macro-economic environment this year. Technology research company Gartner said in a report on Tuesday that semiconductor days of inventory (DOI) would plateau in the third quarter at worrisome levels and the industry would begin inventory correction in late 2011.

Gartner has twice made a downward revision of its revenue growth forecast for the semiconductor industry this year. Its latest forecast points to a 0.1 percent fall from last year, compared with an earlier forecast of 5.1 percent rise.

By 0440 GMT, shares of ASE were up 0.7 percent after the investment announcement, versus a 0.8 percent rise in the broader market . Its shares have fallen 5.2 percent so far this year.

On Tuesday, the company said it would buy back up to 30 million of its own shares to protect shareholder rights, its third buy-back this year. ($1 = 29.900 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by David Lin and Melanie Lee in SHANGHAI, Clare Jim in TAIPEI; Editing by Chris Lewis)