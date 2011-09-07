(The following report is provided by Thomson Reuters loans reporting group Basis Point)

* ASE seeks to borrow for four China subsidiaries - sources

* ASE not expected to provide gurantee - sources

By Sandra Tsui

HONG KONG, Sept 7 (Reuters Basis Point) - The world's No.1 chip packaging and testing firm Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE) is sounding relationship banks for a US$200m five-year loan for its subsidiaries in China, banking sources told Thomson Reuters Basis Point.

Price talk is at low- to mid-100s. ASE is not expected to provide a guarantee, sources said.

The loan is expected to be borrowed via four mainland Chinese subsidiaries of ASE located in Shanghai, Kunshan and Weihai - including ASE Assembly & Test (Shanghai) Ltd which got a US$147m five-year term loan in March 2008 that paid a top-level all-in of 95bp via a margin of 90bp over Libor.

Taiwan-based ASE last tapped the market in June 2010 for a US$465m-equivalent five-year dual-tranche loan.

That deal, consisting of a NT$7.2bn term loan and a US$240m-equivalent revolving credit, paid margins of 60-70bp over the secondary CP rate for NT$ and Libor for US$, depending on the borrower's net profit margin.

The 2010 deal was led by seven mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners, namely Chinatrust Commercial Bank, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, DBS Bank, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank. Citi was the agent. (Editing by Chris Lewis)