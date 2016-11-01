(Refiles to fix formatting of tabular information) SINGAPORE, Nov 1 Nov 1 Factory activity contracted in Indonesia and Malaysia in October, while growth in Vietnam cooled, according to IHS Markit purchasing managers' indexes released on Tuesday. See below for more details. INDONESIA: Data from the Nikkei Indonesia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by IHS Markit, for October. Readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business conditions. DATA OCT SEPT AUG 48.7 50.9 50.4 CONTEXT - Having improved in each of the previous two months, Indonesia's manufacturing deteriorated moderately in October as falling orders from domestic and external markets led businesses to reduce output, purchasing levels and employment. - New orders fell at a solid pace for the first time since July and firms cited weak underlying demand and unfavourable weather as the reason. The sub-index reading for new orders was 46.7. - Businesses bought less materials and shed jobs during October, but the rate of contraction was marginal. - Average cost burdens by goods producers rose, with prices of oil, chemicals, plastics, rubber and paper reportedly up, albeit still below its long-run average. Pollyanna De Lima, an economist at Markit, said: "Bleak demand was the culprit, with firms reporting weakness in both the domestic and external markets. In light of Bank Indonesia's decision to ease monetary policy for a second straight month, manufacturing growth may be resumed as we approach the year end." MALAYSIA: Data from the Markit Malaysia Purchasing Managers' Index for October. Readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business conditions while readings below indicate deterioration. DATA OCT SEPT AUGUST 47.2 48.6 47.4 CONTEXT - Headline PMI dropped, signalling worsening operating conditions in Malaysia's goods-producing sector. The latest reading was the lowest since June and below the long-run series average of 49.5. - Production fell at a sharper rate, driven by the strongest decline in new orders since November 2015. - New export orders declined for the fifth month running. However, the rate of decrease eased from September's three-month record and was only marginal overall. - In contrast, employment levels rose for the second month running, albeit only marginally. Markit economist Amy Brownbill said: "The start of the final quarter of 2016 set off on a bad footing for the Malaysian manufacturing sector, with operating conditions deteriorating at a solid pace. This was driven by falls in both output and new orders, with the latter declining at the sharpest rate since November 2015. As a result, manufacturers cut back on input buying at the quickest rate in four months. "On a more positive note, manufacturers benefited from an easing in cost inflationary pressures, as input prices increased at the weakest rate since July 2015. This enabled firms to lower their charges for the first time in 21 months. Panellists also mentioned efforts to boost sales as well as to try and improve price competitiveness as factors behind the fall in charges." VIETNAM: Data from the Nikkei Vietnam Purchasing Managers' Index for October. Readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business conditions and vice versa. DATA OCT SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB 51.7 52.9 52.2 51.9 52.6 52.7 52.3 50.7 50.3 CONTEXT - Output drops to the lowest level since September 2015 - Faster rise in new orders, purchasing activity sees record jump - Vietnam's October PMI edged down to 51.7, the lowest since March, showing a slowing improvement in business conditions, due in part to a pause in output growth that ended a 10-month sequence of growth. - However, new orders picked up to a four-month high amid rising demand in both domestic and export markets while purchasing activity climbed at the fastest pace in the survey's history as manufacturers build reserves for future production. - Output prices saw the strongest jump since June 2014, resulting from a higher input costs. About the PMIs: The data is collected by UK-based Markit Group Ltd, and the reports are sponsored by Nikkei. The intellectual property rights are owned by or licensed to IHS Markit. For more details, click here (To read more PMI reports from around the world, click on ) (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo in JAKARTA, Praveen Menon in KUALA LUMPUR and My Pham in HANOI; Editing by Kim Coghill)