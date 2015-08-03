(Adds State Department comment in paragraphs 4 and 5)
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Trinna Leong
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 3 Chinese Vice Foreign
Minister Liu Zhenmin said on Monday the disputed South China Sea
should not be discussed at a meeting of the Association of
Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Liu, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN
Foreign Ministers Meeting, which kicks off in Kuala Lumpur on
Tuesday, said the meetings should avoid all talk on the
sensitive issue, adding that countries outside ASEAN should not
interfere.
"It should not be discussed," said Liu. "This is not the
right forum. This is a forum for promoting cooperation. If the
U.S. raises the issue we shall of course object. We hope they
will not."
But in Washington, State Department Deputy spokesman Mark
Toner said tensions in the South China Sea would be discussed as
part of regional security concerns.
"This is a forum in which critical security issues need to
be brought up and discussed, and frankly, ... we believe that
the developments in the South China Sea meet that criteria,"
Toner told a daily briefing.
The issue was not on the official agenda, but expectations
were high that it would be discussed against a backdrop of
increasing tensions and overlapping claims in the potentially
energy-rich South China Sea.
The United States, worried about China's increasing
assertiveness in the region, is expected to repeat a call for
Beijing to halt land reclamation on islands in disputed waters.
Neither the United States nor China are members of ASEAN but
have been invited to participate alongside other countries
outside the group. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will be in
Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday and Thursday.
A draft of the joint statement to be issued at the end of
the ASEAN meeting, seen by Reuters, said leaders were concerned
with recent developments "which have the potential to undermine
peace, security and stability in the South China Sea."
It added that there was a need urgently to address the
erosion of trust among parties on these matters.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which $5
trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year, and rejects the
rival claims of Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and
Taiwan.
"FREEZE" PROPOSAL "UNREALISTIC"
Speaking to reporters in Singapore, Chinese Foreign Minister
Wang Yi dismissed a proposal to freeze provocative activities in
South China Sea.
"What to freeze? Every country has a different
consideration," he said ahead of his visit to Malaysia.
"What's the standard for freezing? Who is to judge the
process of the freezing activity? These are very complex
questions. So the freeze proposal may seem even-handed, but it's
actually unrealistic and will not work in practice," said Wang.
China has repeatedly urged Washington not to take sides in
the escalating maritime dispute over the area.
Last week, China accused the United States of "militarizing"
the South China Sea by staging patrols and joint military drills
there.
With the disputed area becoming Asia's biggest potential
military flashpoint, China and Southeast Asian nations have
agreed to set up a foreign ministers' hotline to tackle
emergencies in the South China Sea, a senior official of the
ASEAN grouping said on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; Writing by
Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Mike Collett-White and Cynthia
Osterman)