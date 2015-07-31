KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 China and Southeast Asian
nations have agreed to set up a foreign ministers' hotline to
tackle emergencies in the disputed South China Sea, a senior
official of the ASEAN grouping told Reuters on Friday.
China claims most of the potentially energy-rich sea,
through which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year,
and rejects the rival claims of Vietnam, the Philippines,
Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan.
With the region having become Asia's biggest potential
military flashpoint, the United States has urged claimants to
settle differences through talks, saying its Pacific Fleet aims
to protect sea lanes critical to U.S. trade.
But China rejects U.S. involvement in the dispute, and its
more assertive approach recently, including land reclamation and
construction on disputed reefs, has stirred tension.
The hotline will be announced at next week's meeting of
foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations,
said the senior ASEAN official, who has knowledge of the
discussions.
"The hotline is likely to be announced in a joint statement
at the end of the meetings," said the official, who declined to
be identified because the talks were private.
The foreign ministers' hotline will be the first involving
China, although the Philippines and Vietnam have had a naval
hotline since last year to monitor the disputed waters.
Southeast Asian leaders hope the emergency hotline will help
defuse the tension provoked over naval encounters and China's
claims, the official said.
Tuesday's meeting is to be attended by the Chinese foreign
ministers and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, with other
Asian powers, including India and Japan, also taking part.
Ahead of the meeting, regional officials will hold
preparatory talks in Malaysia, starting from Saturday.
A Philippine diplomat welcomed the hotline as a way to avoid
accidents and miscalculations.
"The Philippines welcomes any confidence-building measure
that would promote peace and stability and reduce tension in the
region," the diplomat said.
But it was more important to take action to fully implement
and strengthen a 2012 pact, the Declaration of Conduct of
Parties, the diplomat added, however.
The code of conduct, signed by ASEAN and China in 2002,
commits the signatories to exercise "self-restraint" in
activities that could escalate disputes.
Ramping up the rhetoric ahead of the talks in Malaysia,
China's Defence Ministry accused the United States of
"militarising" the South China Sea with patrols and joint
military drills staged there.
