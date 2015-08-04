KUALA LUMPUR Aug 4 The Philippines will back a
U.S. call to halt land reclamation in disputed areas of the
South China Sea, the country's foreign minister said on Tuesday,
despite China's insistence that the issue should not be raised
at an upcoming meeting.
Foreign Minister Albert Del Rosario said the Philippines was
ready to help de-escalate tensions in the disputed region, if
China and other claimant states agreed to be bound by the same
conditions.
Del Rosario added that the Philippines planned to raise the
issue at the 48th ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting, which kicked
off in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.
His comments come a day after China said it did not want the
contentious issue discussed at the Association of Southeast
Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathering.
Neither China nor the United States are members of the
regional body, but both will be represented during several days
of talks in the Malaysian capital. U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry will be in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday and Thursday.
"The Philippines fully supports and will pro-actively
promote the call of the United States on the '3 halts': halt in
reclamation, halt in construction, and halt in aggressive
actions that could further heighten tensions," Del Rosario said
in a statement.
"We will agree to be bound only if China and other claimant
states agree to the same."
Though not on the official agenda, the South China Sea is
among key issues likely to be discussed at the meeting, amid a
backdrop of increasing tensions in the potentially energy-rich
sea.
China has shown no sign of halting its construction of
artificial islands in disputed waters.
Malaysia, the current chair of ASEAN, has said the topic was
not off-limits and would be raised.
In opening remarks on Tuesday, Malaysia Foreign Minister
Anifah Aman said that ASEAN should play a major role in reaching
an "amicable" solution in the disputed waters.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which $5
trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year. The Philippines,
Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have overlapping claims.
China has accused the United States of militarizing the
South China Sea by staging patrols and joint military drills,
while the United States has called for a halt in China's
artificial island building in the area.
On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said
Scarborough Shoal, a rocky outcrop of the South China Sea,
belonged to China, reiterating an earlier stance on its claims
in the disputed area.
In a front page commentary on the overseas edition of the
Communist Party's official People's Daily, a senior academic
said that the U.S. was teaming up with Japan to "disrupt" the
South China Sea.
"Japan has been cooperating with the United States to hype
up the 'China threat', making noise for their alliance to
interfere in the South China Sea," Su Xiaohui, a senior
researcher at the Foreign Ministry-backed China Institute of
International Studies, wrote.
"This is not beneficial to regional peace and stability."
