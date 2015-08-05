(Adds Philippine comment)
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 5 Chinese Foreign Minister
Wang Yi said on Wednesday that Beijing had halted land
reclamation in the South China Sea, and called on countries in
the region to speed up talks on how claimant states should
conduct themselves in the disputed waters.
In June, China said it would soon complete some of its
reclamation in the Spratly archipelago of the South China Sea,
while adding it would continue to build facilities on the
man-made islands.
Wang's remarks at a regional meeting in Kuala Lumpur
appeared designed to defuse tensions with other countries that
lay claim to parts of the sea, through which $5 trillion in
ship-borne trade passes every year.
Beijing claims most of the waters, while the Philippines,
Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have overlapping claims.
The United States and Japan have expressed alarm at China's
expansion in the South China Sea, which they suspect is aimed at
extending its military reach, and U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry raised the issue with Wang in the Malaysian capital.
"China is always committed to working with the countries
concerned to resolve disputes through peaceful negotiation,"
Wang told Kerry, according to a statement from the Chinese
foreign ministry.
"Countries that are not in the region should respect the
efforts made by China and ASEAN countries."
Wang made his remarks on the sidelines of meetings involving
the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN),
where tensions over the South China Sea have dominated talks
this week.
When asked by a reporter whether China would temporarily
halt reclamation work in the strategic waterway, he replied:
"China has already stopped. You just take an aeroplane to take a
look."
Philippine foreign ministry spokesman Charles Jose said
China had stopped reclamation because it had already formed its
new islands.
"At the same time, China announced they are moving on to
Phase 2, which is construction of facilities on the reclaimed
features. The Philippines views these activities as
destabilising," Jose said.
In a statement, Japan's senior vice foreign minister Minoru
Kiuchi "voiced deep concern over unilateral actions that change
the status quo and heighten tensions in the South China Sea,
including large-scale land reclamation, the construction of
outposts and their use for military purposes".
China says the outposts will have undefined military
purposes, as well as help with maritime search and rescue,
disaster relief and navigation.
U.S. WORRIED BY "MILITARISATION"
Wang told reporters that China and ASEAN countries shared a
desire to advance the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea and
resolve issues through dialogue.
They also wanted to strengthen cooperation in security and
defence and maintain peace and stability in the area, he added.
Kerry had earlier expressed concern about China's land
reclamation and construction on the man-made islands during
talks with Wang, a senior State Department official said.
The official said Kerry told Wang that while Washington did
not take a position on sovereignty claims in the South China
Sea, it wanted to see them resolved peacefully and in accordance
with international law.
Kerry also reiterated U.S. worries over the "militarisation"
of features on the Chinese-held islands in the Spratlys, the
official added.
"He encouraged China, along with the other claimants, to
halt problematic actions in order to create space for
diplomacy," the official said.
Recent satellite images show China has almost finished
building a 3,000-metre-long (10,000-foot) airstrip on one of its
seven new islands in the Spratlys.
The airstrip will be long enough to accommodate most Chinese
military aircraft, security experts have said, giving Beijing
greater reach into the heart of maritime Southeast Asia.
China had said it did not want the South China Sea dispute
raised at this week's ASEAN meetings, but some ministers,
including from host Malaysia, rebuffed that call, saying the
issue was too important to ignore.
China and Southeast Asian nations had agreed to set up a
foreign ministers' hotline to tackle emergencies in the
waterway, a senior ASEAN official said on Friday.
The senior State Department official said Kerry and Wang
also discussed Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the
United States in September, as well as U.S. concerns over
cybersecurity and human rights in China.
"They agreed there are many shared challenges that both
countries should work closer together to address, such as
climate change and development, and that more dialogue and
cooperation between the United States and China remains vital,"
the official said.
