By Manuel Mogato
| MASINLOC, Philippines, April 23
MASINLOC, Philippines, April 23 For decades,
fishermen along the northwestern Philippine coast treated the
teeming fishing grounds of the Scarborough Shoal as their
backyard, less than a day's boat ride away.
Now, they see it as a foreign country.
"I lost my livelihood when we lost the Scarborough Shoal to
the Chinese," said Mario Forones, a 53-year-old who owns three
fishing boats that worked the reef for about a dozen years
before armed Chinese vessels arrived in force last April.
Reuters interviews with fishermen in two coastal Philippine
towns - some of whom tried to fish the shoal as recently as this
month - show how the Philippines has effectively ceded
sovereignty of the reef about 124 nautical miles (230 km) off
its coast after a naval stand-off last year.
China's consolidation and expansion of its grip on the
disputed South China Sea looms over a gathering of Southeast
Asian leaders in the tiny kingdom of Brunei this week as they
try to kickstart stalled efforts to ease one of Asia's biggest
security flashpoints.
Beijing claims almost the entire sea as its territory based
on historical records, setting it directly against U.S. allies
Vietnam and the Philippines, while Brunei, Taiwan and Malaysia
also lay claim to parts. Except for China and Taiwan, all the
claimants are members of ASEAN, the Association of Southeast
Asian Nations.
Diplomats hope leaders at the two-day ASEAN summit starting
on Wednesday can put aside bitter differences that emerged last
year and pave the way for China to join a proposed
dispute-management mechanism.
But the fishermen's accounts vividly show how China's
expanding, assertive naval reach could be overtaking diplomatic
efforts to ease a crisis whose stakes have risen with the U.S.
military's "pivot" to refocus its forces on Asia.
In rare first-hand descriptions of the situation at the
remote outcrop claimed by both China and the Philippines, the
men described being chased off aggressively by large,
fast-moving, white Chinese ships armed with guns and rockets. In
recent months, they said the Chinese vessels had laid down thick
undersea ropes to keep fishing boats out.
"I don't know the specifics of the situation," said Hua
Chunying, spokeswoman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs,
when asked by Reuters to comment on the fishermen's accounts.
"But as you know, the Scarborough Shoal is indisputably part of
China's territory, and China will ensure that its sovereignty
over this area is not being violated."
The 10-member ASEAN aims to agree a legally binding Code of
Conduct to manage maritime conduct in disputed areas, but
prospects for quick progress appear dim.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa told Reuters in
an interview that the summit would mostly be about "making sure
that things do not regress".
Even if they agree, China has said it will only join talks
when the time is "ripe" and that countries should first build
trust by observing a weaker Declaration of Conduct (DOC) signed
in 2002, which has so far failed to dampen tensions.
Natalegawa accused China of "flouting" the commitment in
that agreement to exercise "maximum restraint".
"You are seeing a number of unilateral steps that China has
taken that is clearly not in line with the spirit of the DOC,"
he said in Jakarta.
China says diplomatic efforts were set back by U.S. ally the
Philippines' request in January for a United Nations tribunal to
order a halt to Beijing's activities, such as those at
Scarborough Shoal, that it said violated its sovereignty.
"Nothing has changed from the Chinese perspective," said Ian
Storey, a senior fellow at the Institute of Southeast Asian
Studies in Singapore. "The fact that the Philippines has
submitted its claims to the U.N. gives China another pretext not
to discuss the Code of Conduct."
TENSIONS IN BATHTUB
As monsoon weather eases and China imposes a unilateral
annual fishing ban that has stoked tensions with Vietnam and the
Philippines, tensions are likely to grow in coming months.
China, which has said it will hold 40 naval exercises in the
South China Sea this year, further antagonised Vietnam this
month by saying it would allow Chinese tourists to visit the
disputed Paracel islands for "sightseeing" trips. Two weeks
earlier Hanoi accused Chinese ships of opening fire on a
Vietnamese fishing boat, a charge that Beijing denied.
China stirred alarm in the region last month by sending four
warships to land troops on its southernmost claim -- the James
Shoal, just 80 km (50 miles) off the Malaysian coast and close
to Brunei. The crew of the ships held a ceremony on the shoal,
swearing an oath to defend and "build up" the South China Sea
and protect China's sovereignty, state media reported.
The show of strength likely ruffled Malaysia, which has
taken a more low-key approach than Vietnam and the Philippines
over its claims.
Regional navies are no match for China, but the United
States, which has said it has a national interest in maritime
freedom of passage, is beefing up its forces in the region,
especially after recent tensions with North Korea.
U.S. B-52 and B-2 bombers flew sorties over South Korea in
recent weeks and Washington is moving the Terminal High Altitude
Area Defense (THAAD) ballistic missile defence system to its
Pacific base in Guam.
Last week, the United States sent the first of its Littoral
Combat Ships, a new class of a coastal warship, on an
eight-month deployment to Singapore.
"It's a bathtub and more and more countries are pouring
ships into the bathtub," said Carl Thayer, emeritus professor at
the Australian Defence Force Academy. "It's just a matter of
time before they bump into one another."
CAT AND MOUSE
Tensions over the dispute first peaked last year in the
two-month stand-off between China and the Philippines at the
Scarborough Shoal.
Forones, the fisherman in the coastal town of Masinloc, says
he was working at the shoal when the confrontation started.
"That was the first time we saw large ships from the two
countries appearing at the shoal at the same time. Then our
coastguard came and told us to leave because there might be a
war ... That was the last time we had a bountiful harvest."
Since then, his catch has shrank so much that his wife has
switched from selling fish at the local market to selling pork.
He said he was considering selling one of his three boats and
his delivery truck.
The Scarborough shoal is famed among fisherman for its rich
waters, packed with turtles and squid as well as fish such as
grouper and mackerel. The long monsoon season means it is only
accessible by small boats from January to May, giving fish
stocks plenty of time to recover each year.
Forones and other fishermen still try to fish at the shoal,
face a tense cat-and-mouse game with the Chinese ships.
"It's really scary now," said Miguel Betana, a 45-year-old
boat captain, who has fished at the shoal for 15 years.
"I have had worse experiences at sea, but being chased by a
very fast Chinese ship I was thinking what if the ship rams our
boat or if they shoot us. No one will ever find out."
When he was last there in late March, he saw five Chinese
ships, four of them sitting at the shoal's mouth. After being
chased off by one armed ship, he said he returned under cover of
darkness to resume fishing.
Zaldy Godores, a 34-year-old from the town of Santa Cruz,
said his boats could no longer fish far from shore because they
had lost the protection from storms provided by the shoal.
Forones said three of his ships were chased as far as 24 km
(15 miles) from the shoal in January. That was when he noticed
that the Chinese had submerged an arm-thick rope stretching
across the shoal's mouth to snag boat propellers.
"We are like thieves, stealing what really should be our
riches," Forones said.
(Additional reporting by Stuart Grudgings in Kuala Lumpur,
Randy Fabi and Jonathan Thatcher in Jakarta and Ben Blanchard
and Megha Rajagopalan in Beijing; Writing by Stuart Grudgings;
Editing by Jason Szep, Raju Gopalakrishnan and Alex Richardson)