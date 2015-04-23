By Praveen Menon and Manuel Mogato
| KUALA LUMPUR/MANILA, April 23
steering clear of criticising China's actions in the South China
Sea at a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders next week, a draft
end-statement seen by Reuters shows, despite a push by the
Philippines to denounce Beijing's reclamation work.
Philippines President Benigno Aquino has called on leaders
of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to issue a
collective statement condemning China's reclamation in the
disputed waters at the end of their Kuala Lumpur meeting. The
summit starts on Sunday.
China says ASEAN is not a party to the South China Sea
dispute.
A draft copy of the concluding statement by Malaysian Prime
Minister Najib Razak devotes two paragraphs to tensions in the
energy-rich waters, but stops short of taking sides in the
matter, a source with direct knowledge of ASEAN issues told
Reuters.
China's actions in the South China Sea have created a deep
divide between the 10 ASEAN members, four of which have
competing claims over the disputed territory. China claims most
of the area, with overlapping claims from the Philippines,
Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.
Disputes over how to address the increasingly assertive role
of China - an ally of several ASEAN states - in the strategic
waters of the South China Sea has placed the issue squarely as
Southeast Asia's biggest potential military flashpoint.
Recent satellite images show China has made rapid progress
in building an airstrip suitable for military use in the South
China Sea's Spratly Islands and may be planning another.
ASEAN summit host Malaysia, which has close economic ties
with China, has traditionally downplayed tensions in the South
China Sea. An advance copy of Najib's statement, as of April 16,
makes no mention of China's reclamation work in the area.
It emphasises the importance of "creating, maintaining and
enhancing mutual trust and confidence (and) exercising
self-restraint in the conduct of activities".
The Malaysian Prime Minister's Office did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Similarly, Cambodia, as host three years ago, refused to be
drawn on China's actions in the disputed waters and the summit
broke down. Then, for the first time in the group's 45-year
history, a customary communique was not issued.
Unlike the summit in Cambodia, a final communique is not
expected from the meeting in Kuala Lumpur, leaving the final
word to Najib.
"I think ASEAN should not avoid this problem, it will not go
away," a Philippine foreign ministry official, who asked not to
be identified, told Reuters.
"Before we discuss the situation in the Middle East, in
Libya and in the Korean peninsula, let's talk about this problem
first because it affects the region."
The Philippines and Vietnam have been the most vocal critics
of China's reclamation works in the South China Sea. Their
leaders are due to meet on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit to
discuss a pact strengthening their ties in the face of China's
increasingly assertive claims, Philippine officials say.
