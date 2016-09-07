BEIJING, Sept 7 China's Foreign Ministry said on
Wednesday that there had been no change to the situation around
Scarborough Shoal, after the Philippines said it was seeking
clarification from China about an increase in ships near the
disputed South China Sea shoal.
"I can tell you that there has not been any change to the
Huangyan Island situation. China has also not taken new
actions," ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news
briefing in Beijing, using China's name for the shoal.
"Given this situation, some people are hyping the situation
by spreading that kind of information. I think it is worth
everyone being vigilant of this kind of intent."
