By Manuel Mogato and Praveen Menon
| KUALA LUMPUR, April 27
KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 ASEAN host Malaysia is
set to give in to pressure from some neighbours and address the
sensitive issue of land reclamations in the South China Sea with
a draft summit statement saying such action may undermine peace,
security and stability.
The statement to be issued after the closing ceremony of the
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala
Lumpur on Monday will raise the "serious concerns" of some
leaders over the land reclamations, according to the draft
statement seen by Reuters.
The statement says that reclamations have "eroded trust and
confidence and may undermine peace, security and stability in
the South China Sea".
"We reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace,
stability, security and freedom of navigation in and over-flight
over the South China Sea," it said.
China claims 90 percent of the South China Sea, which is
believed to be rich in oil and gas, with overlapping claims from
Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.
While many of the claimants have built facilities like
airstrips on some of the islets and shoals they occupy, China's
efforts have been by far the most extensive and dramatic.
Disputes over how to address the increasingly assertive role
of China - an ally of several ASEAN states - in the strategic
waters of the South China Sea has placed the issue squarely as
Southeast Asia's biggest potential military flashpoint.
"They cannot ignore that some ASEAN members had strong
statements on the issue, particularly the Philippines, which has
expressed serious concern over these developments that could
create tensions in the region," said an ASEAN diplomat.
Philippines has called on Southeast Asian nations to push
for an immediate halt to China's reclamation. President Benigno
Aquino held bilateral talks with Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen
Tan Dung on Sunday evening to discuss issue.
Recent satellite images show China has made rapid progress
in building an airstrip suitable for military use in the South
China Sea's Spratly Islands and may be planning another.
China's official Xinhua news agency on Monday lambasted the
Philippines for bringing up the issue at ASEAN.
"Manila's recent finger-pointing over China's island
reclamation in South China Sea is just thief shouting thief," it
said in a commentary.
Malaysia, which has close economic ties with China, has
traditionally downplayed tensions. An advance copy of Najib's
statement, as of April 16, made no mention of China's
reclamation work in the disputed territory.
In a speech to open the summit on Monday, Malaysian Prime
Minister Najib Razak did not talk about the reclamations, and
only said the developments in the South China Sea should be
addressed "in a positive and constructive way".
"There would be a couple of paragraphs on the South China
Sea, but the Malaysians are very careful about the language and
they did not include Philippines' call on China to stop its
reclamation activities," said the diplomat.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Editing by
Michael Perry)