(Recasts, adds comments from Malaysian PM, Philippines
President)
By Manuel Mogato and Praveen Menon
KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 Southeast Asian leaders
edged closer to open criticism of China's land reclamation in
the disputed South China Sea at a regional summit on Monday, as
the Philippines drew the ire of Beijing which called its
objections to the work "unreasonable".
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in
Kuala Lumpur, which was supposed to showcase the 10-member
bloc's progress towards economic integration, was overshadowed
by the long-running maritime territorial dispute.
ASEAN's renowned "consensus" approach has been tested over
the South China Sea, with several members including host
Malaysia reluctant to antagonise China, but diplomatic sources
said Kuala Lumpur would eventually give in to pressure from some
neighbours and address the reclamation issue at the meeting.
A statement to be issued after the closing ceremony later on
Monday will say that reclamations have "eroded trust and
confidence and may undermine peace, security and stability in
the South China Sea", according to a draft seen by Reuters.
"We reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace,
stability, security and freedom of navigation in and over-flight
over the South China Sea," it will say.
The draft seen by Reuters does not refer specifically to
China, but would nonetheless be ASEAN's strongest response yet
on the controversial reclamations in the disputed waters.
In 2012, host Cambodia's refusal to be drawn on China's
actions in the South China Sea resulted in the customary
end-of-summit communique not being issued for the first time in
the bloc's 45-year history.
Diplomatic sources told Reuters that apart from Philippines,
which has been the loudest critic of China, concerns were also
raised privately by Vietnam and Indonesia.
"THREAT TO SECURITY"
In a speech to ASEAN heads on state on Monday, Philippine
president Benigno Aquino said the "massive reclamations" by
China posed a threat to the security and stability of the
region.
China responded by saying the criticisms were totally
unreasonable.
"China's building on islands in the South China Sea is
completely within the scope of China's sovereignty; it is
reasonable, fair and lawful. It does not affect any other
country," foreign ministry spokesman Hong Lei said.
China claims 90 percent of the South China Sea, which is
believed to be rich in oil and gas, with overlapping claims from
Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.
Recent satellite images show China has made rapid progress
in building an airstrip suitable for military use in the Spratly
Islands and may be planning another.
While many of the claimants have built facilities such as
airstrips on some of the islets and shoals they occupy, China's
efforts have been by far the most extensive and dramatic.
Disputes over how to address an increasingly assertive role
of China - an ally of several ASEAN states - in the strategic
waters of the South China Sea has placed the issue squarely as
Southeast Asia's biggest potential military flashpoint.
Malaysia, which has close economic ties with China, has
traditionally downplayed tensions. An earlier draft statement
dated April 16 made no mention of the
reclamations.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said at a press
conference that he hoped ASEAN could resolve issues with China
in a constructive manner.
"We hope to be able to influence China that it's also to
their interest not to be seen as confronting ASEAN and that any
attempt to destabilize this region would not benefit China
either," he said.
