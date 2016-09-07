VIENTIANE, Sept 7 Thailand said on Wednesday
said it "supports China's efforts" to maintain maritime peace
amid a regional dispute over the South China Sea.
The comment from Thailand, which has historically maintained
a neutral stance on the South China Sea, came hours after the
Philippines released pictures showing what it said were Chinese
boats near a disputed shoal in the sea.
"Promoting peace and stability in the ocean is important to
all parties and Thailand supports China's efforts in this
regard. Discussions must reduce mistrust," Major General
Weerachon Sukondhapatipak, a Thai government spokesman, told
Reuters on the sidelines of an Asian summit.
Asked whether Thailand was siding with China, he said
Thailand "wants to see peace maintained in the interests of all
parties", without giving further details.
China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei
claim parts or all of the resource-rich South China Sea.
An international arbitration panel, in a case brought by the
Philippines, ruled in July that China's building of numerous
artificial islands was illegal and its claims to most of the
South China Sea had no legal basis.
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Nick Macfie)