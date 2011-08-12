* China trade min urges EU, US to hold down debt
* Says China will stick to gradual yuan appreciation
* Says yuan moves likely bigger during global volatility
By Langi Chiang
MANADO, Indonesia, Aug 12 China is worried about
challenges that the European Union faces in the next two months
and urged the bloc as well as the United States to hold down
government debt, its trade minister said on Friday.
Speaking at a meeting of Southeast Asian trade ministers,
Chen Deming called on governments in the United States and
Europe, China's top two trading partners, to act responsibly and
get their fiscal houses in order.
"We support stabilising measures taken by relevant
countries, but we hope these countries will take measures to
control their government debt proportion and take bigger
responsibilities," Chen said.
"We are also concerned about new challenges facing European
countries in August and September," he said, but did not
elaborate.
His remarks echo recent comments from Beijing, which has
invested nearly all of its $3.2 trillion foreign exchange
reserves, the world's largest, in dollars and euros and would
loathe to see the currencies plummet on economic problems.
World financial markets have swung wildly in the past week
on fears that Europe cannot contain its debt crisis and after a
downgrade of the U.S. sovereign credit rating, which amplified
concerns that the U.S. econony may slide back into another
recession or a prolonged period of meagre growth.
U.S. Deputy Trade Representative Demetrios Marantis,
attending the meeting, said the United States was now on a path
towards fiscal discipline, following a deal this month to lift
its debt ceiling.
He brushed off concerns by trade ministers at the
meeting worried about weaker U.S. demand for Asian goods.
"The U.S. is the biggest market in the world and will
continue to be a driver of global growth," he told Reuters.
STRONGER YUAN
The U.S. Federal Reserve has vowed to maintain interest
rates near zero until 2013 to prop up its economy, and Chen
said Asian governments should work together to monitor the
impact , after funds seeking higher yields have driven up
Asian stocks and currencies in the past year.
Chen noted the world was still struggling with the excess
cash left behind by the loosening of monetary and fiscal
policies during the 2008 financial crisis, which was "like
taking medicines that will have a side effect".
"Where would the excessive liquidity flow to? Commodities,
stock markets or bond markets? We are not quite sure yet," Chen
said.
On the yuan , a controversial issue among China
and its trade partners, Chen reiterated Beijing's usual refrain
that the currency should only rise gradually and said it will
stick to restructuring reforms of the domestic economy.
"We will also stick to gradual and steady currency reform,"
he told Reuters , adding that yuan volatility
would be greater when global markets were jumpy. "But looking
from a longer term perspective, the yuan currency policy will
not change."
Chen's remarks come amid market talk that China may be about
to shift its policy stance on the yuan soon after guiding the
currency to a series of record highs.
A flurry of Chinese media reports that predicted speedier
gains in the yuan have also fuelled speculation.
China keeps the yuan on a tight leash as it worries any
sharp gains could hurt its exports and weigh on the world's
second-biggest economy.
Its trade partners, however, accuse Beijing of deliberately
suppressing the yuan for trade advantage, an allegation that
China has always denied.
Indeed, new data from Washington that showed the U.S. trade
gap with China grew almost 12 percent in the first six months of
2011 could fuel efforts in Congress to get tough with China's
currency practices.
By contrast, export-dependent Southeast Asian
countries, whose currencies have risen along with the yuan,
would prefer to avoid a rapid rise in the Chinese currency which
could curb their export competitiveness.
"That's a problem for everyone," Surin Pitsuwan, the
secretary general of regional bloc ASEAN, told Reuters.
