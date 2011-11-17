SINGAPORE Nov 17 The long-awaited link-up
between Southeast Asia's stock exchanges will begin in June next
year, the heads of the region's bourses said on Thursday.
Singapore Exchange Ltd will be connected with
Bursa Malaysia Bhd in June 2012 with the Stock
Exchange of Thailand being added to the link two months later
once its new trading engine is in place.
It was initially hoped that the link-up would start in 2010
but the project has been hit by a number of delays.
The region's other exchanges from Vietnam, Indonesia and the
Philippines will join at a future date yet to be announced.
The move is part of a wider plan by the 10-country
Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) to transform
itself into a unified trading bloc with free flow of capital by
2015 and promote the region as a unified investment destination.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Kevin Lim)