SINGAPORE Nov 17 The long-awaited link-up between Southeast Asia's stock exchanges will begin in June next year, the heads of the region's bourses said on Thursday.

Singapore Exchange Ltd will be connected with Bursa Malaysia Bhd in June 2012 with the Stock Exchange of Thailand being added to the link two months later once its new trading engine is in place.

It was initially hoped that the link-up would start in 2010 but the project has been hit by a number of delays.

The region's other exchanges from Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines will join at a future date yet to be announced.

The move is part of a wider plan by the 10-country Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) to transform itself into a unified trading bloc with free flow of capital by 2015 and promote the region as a unified investment destination. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Kevin Lim)