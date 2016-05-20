May 20 ASEED HOLDINGS Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 250,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 27 and June 1

* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 2,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/IRG7SY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)