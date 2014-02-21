ISTANBUL Feb 21 Turkish defence firm Aselsan signed a $491.5 million deal with Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) to supply components for Sikorsky general purpose helicopters, Aselan said on Friday.

Aselsan will supply components for Sikorsky helicopters as part of a $3.5 billion agreement signed between the Turkish government and United Technologies Corp's Sikorsky unit earlier on Friday.

Turkey agreed to buy 109 helicopters from Sikorsky in 2011. The helicopters will be assembled in Turkey.