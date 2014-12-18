Dec 18 Asetek A/S :

* US District Court for the Northern District of California unanimously rules against CMI USA, Inc. (formerly known as Cooler Master USA, Inc.) in patent infringement suit

* Jury awarded Asetek damages of $404,941 (a royalty of 14.5 pct) in patent case