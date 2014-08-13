Aug 13 Asetek A/S : * Q2 2014 strengthened data center market position * Q2 revenue USD 5.4 million versus USD 5.3 million * Q2 EBITDA adjusted loss USD 1.8 million versus loss USD 1.5 million * Sees Q3 revenues in Gaming/Performance Desktop PC market to increase when

compared with performance levels in Q2 2014 * Sees Q3 2014 revenue in Workstation market to remain relatively level in

comparison to Q2 2014. * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage