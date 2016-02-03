Feb 3 Activist investor Sessa Capital LP said it
had sued real estate investment trust Ashford Hospitality Prime
Inc over the provision of a large termination fee if
shareholders elect a majority of directors not approved by the
incumbent directors.
The lawsuit alleges that Ashford Hospitality's directors
breached their fiduciary duties by inserting a change-in-control
provision pertaining to shareholder elections, Sessa said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The hedge fund has an 8.2 percent stake in Ashford
Hospitality.
Sessa had earlier said that Ashford Hospitality's decision
to impose a "large termination fee" "undercuts the integrity of
the strategic review process."
Ashford Hospitality has been exploring a sale, among other
strategic alternatives, since August last year.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)