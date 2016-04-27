Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, April 27 Hedge fund Snow Park Capital Partners has taken a 4.6 percent stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc, according to a person familiar with the matter, and plans to push the company to move more quickly with a stock buyback plan.
Snow Park becomes the second activist to target Ashford Hospitality Prime, which has been under attack from hedge fund Sessa Capital.
A company spokesman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York)
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg