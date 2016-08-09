Aug 9 U.S. hotel owner Ashford Hospitality Prime
Inc. is planning sweeping corporate governance changes
including the separation of the chairman and chief executive
roles to address shareholder concerns about its performance,
people familiar with the matter said.
The shake up, set to be announced on Tuesday, comes as
shareholders have lobbied the hotel property owner to buy back
shares, return cash to shareholders and even sell the company,
which has a market capitalization of $446 million.
The Dallas, Texas-based hospitality real estate investment
trust (REIT) is in the midst of a strategic review process and
in June received a bid from The Weisman Group, a Sherman Oaks,
California-based investment firm.
The Weisman Group has offered Ashford Prime shareholders a
deal worth $20.58 per share to them. Ashford is currently
trading at about $15.65 a share.
As part of its corporate governance overhaul, Ashford Prime
plans to split the roles of its current CEO and chairman Monty
Bennett. Bennett will remain in the chairman's seat and the
company has already hired an executive search firm to find a
CEO, the people said.
A representative for Ashford Hospitality Prime declined to
comment. The people familiar with the matter spoke on condition
of anonymity.
Ashford Prime, which focuses on owning luxury properties in
gateway cities and resorts, will also announce that Ken Fearn
will join Ashford Prime's board of directors, bringing the
board's total to eight, with six serving as independent
directors.
As part of the changes, the company will also allow
long-term shareholders to include their board nominations on the
annual voting list for new directors.
