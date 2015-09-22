Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Sept 22 Specialty chemicals maker Ashland Inc said it will spin off its engine lubricants unit into a publicly traded company, Valvoline, to focus on its higher margin businesses.
Ashland's businesses generated about $3.6 billion in sales for the year ended June 30, while Valvoline's sales amounted to $2 billion, the company said in a statement.
The separation will be tax free for its shareholders, Ashland said. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TORONTO, March 24 Acacia Mining is losing more than $1 million in revenue each day at two mines in Tanzania because of the country's ban on exports of gold and copper concentrates, the London-listed company said on Friday.