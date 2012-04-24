Powerful Angolan VP charged with corruption in Portugal
LISBON, Feb 16 Angolan Vice President Manuel Vicente had been charged in Portugal with corruption and money laundering, the Prosecutor General's office in Lisbon said on Thursday.
April 24 Chemical maker Ashland Inc posted a 34 percent jump in quarterly sales as it sold more adhesives and coatings.
For the second quarter ended on March 31, Ashland posted net income of $88 million, or $1.10 per share, compared with $485 million, or $6.02 per share, a year earlier.
The year-ago period included a $231 million gain from the sale of Ashland's distribution unit to private equity firm TPG Capital for $979 million cash..
Sales rose 34 percent to $2.08 billion.
Sales rose in three out of four of the company's main units.
The company makes a wide range of specialty chemicals, including Valvoline oil as well as materials for the packaging and water purification industries. (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's top share index retreated from a one-month high on Thursday, weighed down by a fall among oil firms and those trading ex-dividend, while mid-cap engineer Cobham slumped after results.
