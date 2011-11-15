Nov 15 Speciality chemicals maker Ashland
Inc, best known for its Valvoline lubricant, said it is
targeting emerging markets like China, India and Brazil to fuel
growth as demand from North America loses steam.
The company received 53 percent of its sales from North
America in 2011, compared to 88 percent in 2004.
Ashland expects double-digit revenue growth for its special
ingredients business, which contributed to half of its core
earnings in 2011, in China, India and Brazil by 2014, the
company told analysts on Tuesday.
The business, which caters to industries varying from pulp
to personal care, saw sales rising 30 percent in the fourth
quarter.
Ashland expects 2014 earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at $1.7 billion, up from
$1.15 Billion in 2011.
The Covington, Kentucky-based company expects to invest
about $600 million over the next three years in its special
ingredients business.
Ashland also said it expects $5 million of pension expense
in 2012.
Earlier this month, the company said it changed the way it
recorded gains and losses to its pension plan during the
quarter. The company is now recording charges as they happen
rather than once a year.
Ashland shares were trading up 3 percent at $54 in morning
trade on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a
high of $54.18 earlier in the session.
