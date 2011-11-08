* Adj fiscal Q4 EPS $1.01 vs. Street forecast 93 cents
* Costs jump across business units
* Revenue up 22.5 pct to $1.85 billion; beats Street
* Pension charge of $3.51 per share
(Includes year-ago figures, CEO comment, outlook, shares)
Nov 8 Ashland Inc (ASH.N) posted a
higher-than-expected adjusted profit, but its costs jumped and
the chemical maker took a large pension charge as it changed
accounting methods.
For the fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, Ashland
posted a net loss of $263 million, or $3.38 per share, compared
with a net loss of $141 million or $1.79 per share in the
year-ago quarter.
Excluding one-time items, the company posted profit of
$1.01 per share.
By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 93 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's costs jumped sharply during the quarter, with
its cost of sales up 27 percent to $1.53 billion and its
administrative costs up 39 percent to $670 million.
Sales were up 22.5 percent to $1.85 billion. Analysts
expected sales of $1.75 billion.
Covington, Kentucky-based Ashland changed the way it
recorded gains and losses during the quarter, choosing to now
post them as they happen rather than once a year. The change
resulted in a fiscal fourth-quarter charge of $3.51 per share.
Ashland bought specialty ingredients maker ISP earlier this
year for $3.2 billion. About five weeks of the fiscal fourth
quarter included results from the company. [ID:nL3E7GV1RS]
Chief Executive Jim O'Brien said the integration is "going
very well."
"We are shifting our emphasis to focused growth and
earnings expansion, and I believe we have all the necessary
elements to achieve long-term success," O'Brien said in a
statement.
Shares of Ashland closed Tuesday at $55.20, up 8.5 percent
so far this year.
