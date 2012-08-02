Aug 2 Ashland Inc on Thursday sold $500 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, RBS, Scotia, and US Bancorp were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ASHLAND INC AMT $500 MLN COUPON 4.75 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 4.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/07/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 328 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS (Editing by James Dalgleish)